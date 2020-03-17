Loading articles...

Ottawa to soon detail fiscal response to COVID-19 economic shock

Last Updated Mar 17, 2020 at 4:44 am EDT

Minister of Finance Bill Morneau takes part in a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Friday, March 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — Finance Minister Bill Morneau is expected to soon announce the federal government’s plan to help workers affected by COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that the details of the spending package would arrive imminently, with measures rolling out in the coming days to buffer the economy from the sudden shock of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

He also suggested that more measures may have to be taken in the long term to help restore consumer and business confidence.

A number of moves have been debated, such as temporarily boosting the value of the Canada Child Benefit and providing grants to workers who don’t qualify for employment insurance, such as gig economy workers.

The federal government has also said it is closing its borders, effective Wednesday, to most foreign nationals except Americans and is barring anyone, including Canadian citizens, with symptoms of the novel coronavirus from boarding flights back home.

Calgary-based airline WestJet announced late Monday it was suspending all commercial international and transborder flights for a 30-day period, refocusing its efforts on repatriation flights for Canadians stuck abroad.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:44 PM
WB Gardiner west of York - the ramp lane is blocked with a collision. #WBGardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:58 AM
A few showers or flurries at times through the morning #Toronto GTA for today March 17 🍀☘️#StPatricksDay2020 and a…
Latest Weather
Read more