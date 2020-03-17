Loading articles...

LCBO and Beer Store to remain open during Ontario's coronavirus state of emergency

Diana Pereira, 680News and CityNews

Last Updated Mar 17, 2020 at 10:50 am EDT

Bottles of wine are displayed at a liquor store. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Bowmer

The LCBO will remain open during Ontario’s coronavirus state of emergency, Premier Doug Ford’s office has confirmed to 680 NEWS.

The privately-owned Beer store also said there are no changes to its plans to remain open.

The Beer Store says it has implemented enhanced cleaning systems and has embedded a number of safety controls into its recycling program.

The LCBO said it’s proactively planning for increased demand and advise customers that they can also shop online.

The LCBO, which is provincially-run, had previously said that it was cancelling in-store tastings and adding more hand sanitizer for customers.

The province’s emergency declaration however means all bars across the city will be shut down.

