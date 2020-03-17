Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Premier Ford to make announcement amid COVID-19 outbreak
by News staff
Posted Mar 17, 2020 7:27 am EDT
Ontario Premier Doug Ford videotapes a message to Ontario residents from his office regarding the province's efforts to manage the coronavirus on March 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/POOL-Toronto Sun-Stan Behal
Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement at Queen’s Park on Tuesday morning amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
He will be joined by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Finance Rod Phillips, and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones at 8 a.m.
It’s unclear what the announcement will be regarding at this point.
On Monday, the provincial government recommended the cancellation of all gatherings of 50 or more people and encouraged restaurants and bars to limit themselves to just take out and delivery.
Elliott said Ontario was not yet at the point of ordering the closure of bars and restaurants, but added that the situation is rapidly changing and the province will take the step if necessary.
The announcement will be live streamed on this website.