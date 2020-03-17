Loading articles...

Premier Ford to make announcement amid COVID-19 outbreak

Ontario Premier Doug Ford videotapes a message to Ontario residents from his office regarding the province's efforts to manage the coronavirus on March 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/POOL-Toronto Sun-Stan Behal

Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement at Queen’s Park on Tuesday morning amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

He will be joined by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Finance Rod Phillips, and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones at 8 a.m.

It’s unclear what the announcement will be regarding at this point.

On Monday, the provincial government recommended the cancellation of all gatherings of 50 or more people and encouraged restaurants and bars to limit themselves to just take out and delivery.

Elliott said Ontario was not yet at the point of ordering the closure of bars and restaurants, but added that the situation is rapidly changing and the province will take the step if necessary.

The announcement will be live streamed on this website.

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 32 minutes ago
Retweeted @TPSOperations: COLLISION: Bathurst + Lawrence Ave w - reports of two car collision - reports of minor injuries - @Toronto_Fire o/s - e…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 49 minutes ago
Radar up to 7:09am March 17
Latest Weather
Read more