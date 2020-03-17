Premier Ford to make announcement amid COVID-19 outbreak

Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement at Queen’s Park on Tuesday morning amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

He will be joined by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Finance Rod Phillips, and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones at 8 a.m.

It’s unclear what the announcement will be regarding at this point.

On Monday, the provincial government recommended the cancellation of all gatherings of 50 or more people and encouraged restaurants and bars to limit themselves to just take out and delivery.

Elliott said Ontario was not yet at the point of ordering the closure of bars and restaurants, but added that the situation is rapidly changing and the province will take the step if necessary.

