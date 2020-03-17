North Dakota cases of the coronavirus increase from 1 to 3

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota health officials on Tuesday confirmed two more cases of the coronavirus, six days after the state’s first positive test of COVID-19.

The new cases involve a woman in her 20s from Cass County and a man in his 60s from Ward County, state Department of Health officials announced. Authorities say the woman has a history of international travel.

State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte expects more positive tests in the “coming days and weeks” and suggests that residents have materials on hand to self-isolate for two weeks and explore options to telecommute.

The state has tested 223 individuals so far.

Health officials are asking individuals returning from travelling on a cruise ship or people returning from skiing in Colorado to self-isolate for two weeks and self-report on the health department website.

Cass County officials announced Monday they are planning to reduce the number of inmates in its jail from about 270 to 180 or less. Most inmates with minor offences would be released under supervision by the sheriff’s office.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

