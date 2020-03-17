Loading articles...

NewsAlert: WestJet to suspend international and transborder flights for 30 days

Last Updated Mar 17, 2020 at 12:14 am EDT

OTTAWA — WestJet says it is suspending all commercial international and transborder flights for a 30-day period to help control the spread of COVID-19, effective March 23.

The Calgary-based airline says it will be operating rescue and repatriation flights in partnership with the Canadian government.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

