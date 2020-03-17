More retailers shutter doors, limit services amid coronavirus outbreak

More retailers are closing their doors or shifting to take-out orders only as concerns around the novel coronavirus outbreak increase.

Fast-fashion retailer H&M announced Tuesday it would close all its American and Canadian retail locations starting Tuesday until April 2. The company said it will support workers impacted by the closure with two weeks’ pay.

Montreal-based DavidsTea Inc. says it has closed its more than 230 stores in Canada and the U.S. as of today until further notice in response to the pandemic.

Second Cup Coffee Co. says its Canadian cafes will only serve food and drinks to go, for delivery or via drive thru, and it will close all its in-store dining areas.

Recipe Unlimited Corp. says in a statement late Monday it will close all its dining rooms effective Wednesday, but certain brands will continue to offer take out, delivery and drive through sales.

American skincare company Kiehls says in a note to customers Monday that it has temporarily closed its Canadian retail stores.

Make up retailer Sephora says a note to customers Monday it has done the same with its U.S. and Canadian locations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2020.

