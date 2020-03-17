How Ontarians are staying occupied in self-isolation

Self-isolation can be like watching paint dry. But not everyone is letting boredom get the best of them.

Some people are pulling out their paint brushes and making art.

Others are tackling long-neglected home improvement projects, cooking delectable meals, piecing together mammoth puzzles, or simply throwing their PJs on and settling in for guilt-free movie marathons.

We asked how you’re staying occupied while doing your part to help stem the spread of novel coronavirus.

Here’s some of your visual responses!

Vase painting with my four year old. Lots of crafting over here. pic.twitter.com/Enx79g2OS7 — Alicia Dubay (@aliciadubay) March 17, 2020

Vince has been making beats, oh and banana bread. pic.twitter.com/M7GALrU2Va — Angela V (@tramath) March 17, 2020

Phil led a yoga class this morning. #DownwardDog pic.twitter.com/UJAv1YcuY6 — Esther TheWonder Pig (@EstherThePig) March 17, 2020

Making boots with food boxes and eventually full body armor. pic.twitter.com/Ab2QemvXH5 — Michael Minicucci (@michael_tchr) March 17, 2020

So our dishwasher broke down on Sunday night. Going to be a loooong 3 weeks! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/eyR9Cqi0lL — Tracy Brown (@TBro1981) March 17, 2020

He just finished no sewing quilt pic.twitter.com/wIWAvz5fMu — neelum mughal (@neelumbilal) March 17, 2020

Enjoying meals like these with my wife pic.twitter.com/WNowsMQedC — Karim Bhaloo (@thrillerkb) March 17, 2020

Learning how to make homemade soups! As there are none in the stores anymore.. thanks hoarders. Yum! pic.twitter.com/yyVH3ZlUU7 — Andie.B (@AndreaBuono6) March 17, 2020

Playing surgeon to a disabled rabbit….. pic.twitter.com/HxWDdoaCA1 — Tail End Charlie (@Sue96004939) March 17, 2020

As a family we made a list of a bunch of things that we can do together to avoid saying “I’m Bored”. pic.twitter.com/pubXfyE4jN — EI (@mynamehere04) March 17, 2020

Playing Veterinarian on our puppers pic.twitter.com/SEYq0WsaMC — BrianneD (@brianned) March 17, 2020

Finally starting the puzzle I’ve been meaning to start for YEARS. pic.twitter.com/9GfmPi8QbD — Tilley (@oTilleya) March 17, 2020

Watching Curb your enthusiasm and other great movies and tv shows pic.twitter.com/dtGgTbsoKL — Rudi Spallacci (@rudispallacci) March 17, 2020

Baking bread today. As a fulltime caregiver for a family member, I’m keeping home a calm and safe space. pic.twitter.com/tvIYFsuwOX — Terry Lynn (@ActuallyTL) March 17, 2020

Trying to keep the little guy entertained… pic.twitter.com/4i8F1JlosA — Tamara Hiscock (@marahiscock) March 17, 2020

this is what my sister Kelly got up to this morning before she set off to work in her pharmacy! pic.twitter.com/5X46GAnUiz — deborah anderson (@realtoronthego) March 17, 2020

Some ping pong …. on my coffee table! pic.twitter.com/6buzxDIZP9 — Eva K. (@ewakaz7) March 17, 2020

Playing games with my kids pic.twitter.com/71ErhiTzMt — cathy (@cathy54199145) March 17, 2020

Getting my butt kicked by my grandson at board games & air hockey. His parents are @TorontoPolice officers so we are stepping up while he’s out of school & they’re working to keep us all safe! We’re all in this together. #covid19 #canadalockdown #socialdistancingistheway pic.twitter.com/jKMz3XVd8B — Patti M (@mamapatti55) March 17, 2020