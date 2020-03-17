Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Esper: Pentagon to give respirator masks, ventilators to HHS
by Robert Burns, The Associated Press
Posted Mar 17, 2020 3:52 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 17, 2020 at 3:58 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — Defence Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday that the Pentagon will provide 5 million respirator masks and 2,000 specialized ventilators to federal heath authorities to help in the response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Esper told Pentagon reporters that the ventilators are designed for use by deployed troops and the military will need to train civilians on how to use them. He said some may have “single-use” limitations.
U.S. officials have talked about the shortage of ventilators to help treat patients with the virus.
Esper also said that he’s asked the Navy to prepare the hospital ships for deployment. He said the Pentagon will also talk with state and local leaders to see if there is any need for field hospitals.
He said the field units could be used to take the pressure off local hospitals, perhaps by treating trauma patients.