The coronavirus diaries: From a cruise ship to quarantine and then to… ?

In today’s Big Story podcast, most of Canada is now adapting to a new life spent almost entirely in their homes. Some Canadians, however, have been locked down, in one way or another, for weeks now. You might remember the Grand Princess cruise ship, which sat off the west coast for a few days, before passengers were allowed to disembark.

Some of those passengers were Canadian, and they were flown back to Canada and immediately placed in quarantine. That was a week ago. They had no time to pack their equipment or stock up on their favourite foods. As you adapt to an isolated life, it’s worth listening to someone who’s been at it for a while, under much harsher conditions.

GUEST: Melanie Sibbit, Canadian under quarantine at CFB Trenton

