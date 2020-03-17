Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
The coronavirus diaries: From a cruise ship to quarantine and then to… ?
by The Big Story
Posted Mar 17, 2020 4:59 am EDT
Passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship are assisted boarding a charter plane at the Oakland International Airport in Oakland, California, USA, 11 March 2020. At least 21 people onboard the ship tested positive for coronavirus. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO
In today’s Big Story podcast, most of Canada is now adapting to a new life spent almost entirely in their homes. Some Canadians, however, have been locked down, in one way or another, for weeks now. You might remember the Grand Princess cruise ship, which sat off the west coast for a few days, before passengers were allowed to disembark.
Some of those passengers were Canadian, and they were flown back to Canada and immediately placed in quarantine. That was a week ago. They had no time to pack their equipment or stock up on their favourite foods. As you adapt to an isolated life, it’s worth listening to someone who’s been at it for a while, under much harsher conditions.
GUEST: Melanie Sibbit, Canadian under quarantine at CFB Trenton