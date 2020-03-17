Loading articles...

COVID-19: Ontario government cancels standardized testing

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce speaks at a press conference at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The Ontario government has cancelled all remaining standardized tests for the school year.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said on Tuesday the decision to cancel the Education Quality Assessment Office’s testing was done to protect the health and safety of students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My deputy minister and I have directly communicated with directors of education across the province this morning and received welcomed feedback from the sector on the decision,” Lecce said in a statement Tuesday night. “I want to be clear, this cancellation will not impede student graduation.”

