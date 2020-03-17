COVID-19: Ontario government cancels standardized testing

The Ontario government has cancelled all remaining standardized tests for the school year.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said on Tuesday the decision to cancel the Education Quality Assessment Office’s testing was done to protect the health and safety of students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My deputy minister and I have directly communicated with directors of education across the province this morning and received welcomed feedback from the sector on the decision,” Lecce said in a statement Tuesday night. “I want to be clear, this cancellation will not impede student graduation.”