Coronavirus: What remains open during a state of emergency
by News staff
Posted Mar 17, 2020 12:05 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 17, 2020 at 12:29 pm EDT
Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency Tuesday, forcing the closure of many businesses in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.
This means all public libraries, all private schools, all licenced childcare centres, all theatres, cinemas and concert venues, and all bars and restaurants, except to provide takeout food and delivery, will be forced to close until at least March 31.
Essential services, however, will remain open.
Here’s a list of what will stay open amid the provincial state of emergency (list will be updated):
Grocery stores
Convenience stores
Pharmacies
Public transit
Shopping malls
Retail stores (however, several retailers have made the decision to close regardless including Apple, Nike, Sephora and Lululemon)
LCBO and The Beer Store
Take-out and delivery will still be available at restaurants.
Factories
Construction sites
Toronto Animal Services shelter locations (with limited public-facing services)
Doug Ford was asked about businesses that have 50+ people and why they aren’t being forced to shut down.
“It’s critical we keep the supply chain going … we need the grocery stories open, we need the manufacturers of goods to continue manufacturing, to get the products in the stores…”
– Doug Ford