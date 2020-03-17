Loading articles...

Coronavirus: What remains open during a state of emergency

Last Updated Mar 17, 2020 at 12:29 pm EDT

Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency Tuesday, forcing the closure of many businesses in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

This means all public libraries, all private schools, all licenced childcare centres, all theatres, cinemas and concert venues, and all bars and restaurants, except to provide takeout food and delivery, will be forced to close until at least March 31.

Essential services, however, will remain open.

Here’s a list of what will stay open amid the provincial state of emergency (list will be updated):

  • Grocery stores
  • Convenience stores
  • Pharmacies
  • Public transit
  • Shopping malls
  • Retail stores (however, several retailers have made the decision to close regardless including Apple, Nike, Sephora and Lululemon)
  • LCBO and The Beer Store
  • Take-out and delivery will still be available at restaurants.
  • Factories
  • Construction sites
  • Toronto Animal Services shelter locations (with limited public-facing services)

Doug Ford was asked about businesses that have 50+ people and why they aren’t being forced to shut down.

“It’s critical we keep the supply chain going … we need the grocery stories open, we need the manufacturers of goods to continue manufacturing, to get the products in the stores…”
– Doug Ford

Find out what has already been closed or postponed in the wake of the novel coronavirus here.

Related Stories

Coronavirus: What has been cancelled, suspended or postponed due to the coronavirusCoronavirus: What you need to know today
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 58 minutes ago
Retweeted @TPSOperations: COLLISION: Jarvis St + Gerrard St call came in at 11:26 a.m. - pedestrian struck - reports of minor injuries - conscious…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:04 AM
Radar up to 8:59am March 17. Flurries and rain showers moving out. Sunshine for the afternoon
Latest Weather
Read more