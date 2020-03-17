Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Coronavirus: Weddings & funerals in Ontario with more than 50 people banned
by News Staff
Posted Mar 17, 2020 3:38 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 17, 2020 at 3:42 pm EDT
The ban on public gatherings in Ontario because of the coronavirus pandemic includes weddings and funerals that have more than 50 people in attendance, the office of Health Minister has confirmed to 680 NEWS.
If weddings and funerals have fewer than 50 people, they can still happen, said the office of Christine Elliott.