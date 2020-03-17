Loading articles...

Coronavirus: Weddings & funerals in Ontario with more than 50 people banned

Diana Pereira, 680News and CityNews

Last Updated Mar 17, 2020 at 3:42 pm EDT

The ban on public gatherings in Ontario because of the coronavirus pandemic includes weddings and funerals that have more than 50 people in attendance, the office of Health Minister has confirmed to 680 NEWS.

If weddings and funerals have fewer than 50 people, they can still happen, said the office of Christine Elliott.

Earlier on Tuesday, Doug Ford announced Ontario’s state of emergency, which includes a ban on public events of more than 50 people.

