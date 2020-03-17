Loading articles...

Colborne's Big Apple providing takeout and groceries only amidst coronavirus pandemic

Diana Pereira, 680News and CityNews

Last Updated Mar 17, 2020 at 8:04 pm EDT

Travellers along Ontario highways are finding changes to their favourite rest stops along the way.

One of the most popular —The Big Apple in Colborne — has shut down their restaurant area and is taking other measures to attempt to decrease the chance of transmission of coronavirus.

They’ve chosen not to close but to operate as a rest stop instead, with takeout food and grocery items only.

A hand sanitizer station has been set up at the entrance and an employee is enforcing that all customers sanitize their hands before entering. They have also implemented a fewer-than-50-people limit.

Customers say they are satisfied with those measures for now.

The adjustments are similar to what ONroute stations have implemented along Ontario highways.

For now, they remain open for food service. They are not providing trays and have increased the frequency of disinfection. Things like condiments and napkins are being kept behind counters and play areas have closed.

|
