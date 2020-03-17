Loading articles...

China restricts American reporters after US curbs its media

Last Updated Mar 17, 2020 at 1:14 pm EDT

BEIJING — China says it will revoke the credentials of Americans at three U.S. newspapers in response to new U.S. restrictions on Chinese media.

In a news release posted online, the foreign ministry said early Wednesday that China demands American journalists working for the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post whose credentials are due to expire before the end of 2020 to hand back their press cards within 10 days.

The Chinese government says they won’t be allowed to keep working as journalists in mainland China, Hong Kong or Macao.

The move comes after the Trump administration designated five Chinese media outlets as foreign missions and restricted the number of Chinese who could work for them.

China said that its steps were necessary and reciprocal countermeasures in response to what it called unreasonable oppression of Chinese media in the U.S.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @TO_DVP: #TrafficAlertTO: I66333 Don Valley Parkway SB At DON MILLS RD RAMP: Right shoulder blocked due to stalled vehicle. (2020/03/17…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:04 AM
Radar up to 8:59am March 17. Flurries and rain showers moving out. Sunshine for the afternoon
Latest Weather
Read more