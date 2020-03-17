Loading articles...

Penguins play tourist at closed aquarium in Chicago

Last Updated Mar 17, 2020 at 10:34 am EDT

Edward and Annie explore Chicago's Shedd Aquarium while it's closed for COVID-19, March 16, 2020. Image Credit: FACEBOOK/Shedd Aquarium

The constant influx of COVID-19 news can be overwhelming and exhausting, especially if you’re stuck at home in self-isolation.

But three adorable creatures are making the most of it.

While the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago is closed, staff let some of its penguins out to explore the other exhibits and, of course, it was all caught on video.

One penguin named Wellington enjoyed checking out the fish — perhaps he was pondering what he would have for lunch.

While the fish seemed just as curious about him.

Edward and Annie, a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, got to check out some of the aquarium’s large fish enclosures.

No doubt it was a date night either will forget any time soon.

And don’t worry, staff were there the whole time to make sure they adorable tourists played safe.

