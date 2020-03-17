Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canada, U.S. working on mutual deal to restrict non-essential travel
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 17, 2020 11:24 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 17, 2020 at 11:28 pm EDT
A border walks by a closed gate at the in Thousand Islands border, near Gananqoue, Ont., on Monday March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
WASHINGTON — A federal government official in Ottawa says Canada and the United States are working out the details of a mutual ban on non-essential travel between the two countries to try to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The official, responding to a report by CNN citing American government figures, spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose details of talks that are still ongoing.
The network reported late Tuesday that the two countries are working on a joint statement that would be issued in within a day or two.
The restrictions would be designed to ensure that cross-border trade and commerce can continue.
To that end, the Canadian official says the two sides are discussing which essential workers might be exempted — a group that could include truck drivers hauling critical cargo, airline crew members and health-care workers whose homes and jobs are on opposite sides of the border.
Canadians vacationing in the U.S., such as snowbirds, would also be able to get home.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2020.