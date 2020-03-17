Loading articles...

Canada, U.S. working on mutual deal to restrict non essential travel

A border walks by a closed gate at the in Thousand Islands border, near Gananqoue, Ont., on Monday March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
Summary

Canada, U.S. would ban  non-essential travel between the two countries in an effort to control coronavirus

The two countries are  working on a joint statement that will be issued within a day or  two

Canadians vacationing in the U.S., such as snowbirds, would also  be able to get home.

WASHINGTON – A federal government official in Ottawa says Canada  and the United States are working out the details of a mutual ban on  non-essential travel between the two countries to try to reduce the  spread of COVID-19.

The official, responding to a report by CNN citing American  government figures, spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose  details of talks that are still ongoing.

The network reported late Tuesday that the two countries are  working on a joint statement that would be issued within a day or  two.

The restrictions would be designed to ensure that cross-border  trade and commerce can continue.

To that end, the Canadian official says the two sides are  discussing which essential workers might be exempted — a group that  could include truck drivers hauling critical cargo, airline crew  members and health-care workers whose homes and jobs are on opposite  sides of the border.

