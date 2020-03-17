Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
8 new coronavirus cases reported in Ontario, 185 in total
by News staff
Posted Mar 17, 2020 10:59 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 17, 2020 at 11:13 am EDT
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Canadian researchers are making multiple breakthroughs in the fight against COVID-19, as a biotech firm take the firsts steps towards a vaccine and a hospital in Ottawa opened a drive-thru screening centre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML
Ontario has confirmed eight new novel coronavirus cases in the province, bringing the total to 185.
The newest cases are mostly in the Hamilton and London regions, and all affected people are currently in self-isolation.
The province continues to investigate 1,500 possible cases. Five cases in total are considered resolved.
Earlier Tuesday Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency for Ontario, banning public events of over 50 people, including parades, events and services within places of worship until March 31.
The province also ordered the closure of all facilities providing indoor recreation programs, all public libraries, all private schools, all licensed childcare centres, all theatres, cinemas and concert venues, and all bars and restaurants except to provide takeout food and delivery.
Essential services such as grocery stores, pharmacies and public transit will continue to operate. The LCBO and Beer Store will also remain open.