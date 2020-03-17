Loading articles...

3 more COVID-19 deaths in B.C.; public health emergency declared

A lab worker tries to isolate the presence of Coronavirus during a swab test process. GETTY IMAGES/Emanuele Cremaschi

VICTORIA – There have been three more deaths from COVID-19 in British Columbia and a public health emergency has been declared.

The latest deaths bring the total number of people in the province who have died from the illness to seven.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, says 83 new cases of novel coronavirus have been recorded, bringing the total number to 186.

