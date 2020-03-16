Loading articles...

Toronto public health sets up coronavirus test results hotline

A lab worker tries to isolate the presence of Coronavirus during a swab test process. GETTY IMAGES/Emanuele Cremaschi

Toronto Public Health has set up a coronavirus test results hotline.

Anyone who is waiting on a COVID-19 test result can call 416-338-7600 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.

