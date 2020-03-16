Loading articles...

The latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada as of March 16, 2020

Last Updated Mar 16, 2020 at 7:14 pm EDT

The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of March 16, 2020:

— Ontario: 177 confirmed, 5 resolved

— British Columbia: 103 confirmed (including 4 deaths) 5 resolved

— Alberta: 74 confirmed

— Quebec: 50 confirmed

— Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 8 confirmed

— Manitoba: 7 confirmed, 1 presumptive

— New Brunswick: 2 confirmed, 5 presumptive

— Saskatchewan: 2 confirmed, 5 presumptive

— Nova Scotia: 1 confirmed, 4 presumptive

— Prince Edward Island: 1 confirmed

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 1 presumptive

— Total: 425 confirmed (including 4 deaths,) 16 presumptive, 10 resolved

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 41 minutes ago
CLEAR - WB QEW at Royal Windsor and Royal Windsor ramp to the WB QEW. #WBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:15 PM
It has been a decent day so far in the weather department! We’re tracking some rain showers for later tonight aft…
Latest Weather
Read more