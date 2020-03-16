TDSB warns Whitney Junior Public School of possible COVID-19 exposure

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is warning students and staff at a Rosedale school about a possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

In a letter sent home to students and staff at Whitney Junior Public School, the TDSB says the individual was there on March 4th, but did not have symptoms that day and as such, the risk to the school community is low.

The letter does not say if the person was a student or staff member.

Anyone at the school is being asked to monitor their health until march 18th for symptoms of COVID-19, which include:

New onset of a cough

difficulty breathing

fever

fatigue

chills

malaise

sore throat

diarrhea

Symptoms may appears in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. The Public Health Ontario has release a guide on how to monitor for symptoms at home:

Ontario is opening up 19 novel coronavirus assessment centres across the province to ease pressure on hospitals in some of the most affected areas.

Fore more on where they are and how to to decide whether you should go to one: Map of Ontario’s coronavirus assessment centres