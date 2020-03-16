Loading articles...

TDSB warns Whitney Junior Public School of possible COVID-19 exposure

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Organizers of the Collision conference say they are cancelling the in-person component this year amid global concerns around a novel form of coronavirus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/NIAID-RML via AP

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is warning students and staff at a Rosedale school about a possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

In a letter sent home to students and staff at Whitney Junior Public School, the TDSB says the individual was there on March 4th, but did not have symptoms that day and as such, the risk to the school community is low.

The letter does not say if the person was a student or staff member.

Anyone at the school is being asked to monitor their health until march 18th for symptoms of COVID-19, which include:

  • New onset of a cough
  • difficulty breathing
  • fever
  • fatigue
  • chills
  • malaise
  • sore throat
  • diarrhea

 

Symptoms may appears in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. The Public Health Ontario has release a guide on how to monitor for symptoms at home:

 

Ontario is opening up 19 novel coronavirus assessment centres across the province to ease pressure on hospitals in some of the most affected areas.

Fore more on where they are and how to to decide whether you should go to one: Map of Ontario’s coronavirus assessment centres

 

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 41 minutes ago
CLEAR - WB QEW at Royal Windsor and Royal Windsor ramp to the WB QEW. #WBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:15 PM
It has been a decent day so far in the weather department! We’re tracking some rain showers for later tonight aft…
Latest Weather
Read more