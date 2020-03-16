Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
TDSB warns Whitney Junior Public School of possible COVID-19 exposure
by Dee Burman
Posted Mar 16, 2020 7:09 pm EDT
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Organizers of the Collision conference say they are cancelling the in-person component this year amid global concerns around a novel form of coronavirus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/NIAID-RML via AP
The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is warning students and staff at a Rosedale school about a possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.
In a letter sent home to students and staff at Whitney Junior Public School, the TDSB says the individual was there on March 4th, but did not have symptoms that day and as such, the risk to the school community is low.
The letter does not say if the person was a student or staff member.
Anyone at the school is being asked to monitor their health until march 18th for symptoms of COVID-19, which include:
New onset of a cough
difficulty breathing
fever
fatigue
chills
malaise
sore throat
diarrhea
Symptoms may appears in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. The Public Health Ontario has release a guide on how to monitor for symptoms at home:
Ontario is opening up 19 novel coronavirus assessment centres across the province to ease pressure on hospitals in some of the most affected areas.