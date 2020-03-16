Raptors' Boucher spotted at downtown Loblaws, breaks self-isolation protocol

Toronto Raptors’ forward Chris Boucher was photographed at a downtown Toronto Loblaws on Thursday, just one day after he was ordered into self-isolation.

The Raptors had been told to self-isolate after playing the Utah Jazz on March 9. Jazz player Rudy Gobert had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, triggering the suspension of the NBA season.

A photo sent to CityNews showed Boucher at the Loblaws location on Thursday evening, wearing gloves, but no mask.

The Raptors have responded to the photo acknowledging it was Boucher, saying he had been asymptomatic since returning to Toronto and has since tested negative for COVID-19.

“He has been told to self-monitor for any symptoms. However, he broke protocol. He is extremely regretful,” a statement from the Raptors read.

All of the Raptors staff and players have tested negative for the coronavirus, but have been told to self-isolate for 14 days.