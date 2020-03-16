Loading articles...

Ford to announce measures to protect workers during COVID-19 outbreak

Last Updated Mar 16, 2020 at 8:53 am EDT

Ontario Premier Doug Ford videotapes a message to Ontario residents from his office regarding the province's efforts to manage the coronavirus on March 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/POOL-Toronto Sun-Stan Behal

Premier Doug Ford is set to announce measures to protect Ontario’s workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Finance Minister Rod Phillips and Labour Minister Monte McNaughton.

The province said in a press release on Sunday the new legislation would “protect workers who are required to take unpaid leave during self-isolation or quarantine periods.”

In the release, the premier’s office said the legislation will include telling employers to “ensure protected leave” for those that need to self-isolate or quarantine, or care for someone who needs to do so. It will also remove the requirement of a sick note before taking leave for those purposes.

Elliott also announced they have started to deploy an additional 130 nurses to conduct symptoms assessments within Telehealth. They are also hiring additional staff to reduce wait times for initial contact with a Telehealth representative.

Ontario currently has 146 cases of COVID-19.

All Ontario public schools will be out of class for the next three weeks as businesses have begun to shut down in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

