Loading articles...

NewsAlert: Cineplex to close theatres nationwide in response to COVID-19

Last Updated Mar 16, 2020 at 9:14 pm EDT

TORONTO — Cineplex Inc. says it’s closing its 165 theatres nationwide until at least April 2 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company says it will also close entertainment complexes The Rec Room and Playdium.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
City Streets: EB Eglinton east of Don Mills - the right lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 31 minutes ago
Retweeted @CarlHLam: 9:00PM UPDATE: Rain moving in as scheduled. Getting closer to the city and will be there within the next 15 minutes. @680NEWS…
Latest Weather
Read more