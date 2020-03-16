Loading articles...

French judges order charges against 20 in 2015 Paris attacks

Last Updated Mar 16, 2020 at 10:14 am EDT

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 13, 2015 file photo, investigating police officers inspect the lifeless body of a victim of a shooting attack outside the Bataclan concert hall in Paris. French judges investigating the 2015 Islamic State attacks that left 130 people dead in Paris have ordered charges against 20 people on Monday, including a Belgian accused of masterminding the attacks who was held for years in Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq before being freed and returned home. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu, File)

PARIS — French judges investigating the 2015 Islamic State attacks that left 130 people dead in Paris have ordered charges against 20 people, including a Belgian accused of masterminding the attacks who was held for years in Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq before being freed and returned home.

Three of the group, including the alleged mastermind, Oussama Atar, are believed to have died in the group’s final months of fighting in Iraq and Syria.

Also accused is the only survivor of the Paris cell, Salah Abdeslam, who was arrested near his home in Brussels after months on the run. Abdeslam’s brother, Brahim, blew himself up in Paris.

Of the 20, 11 are jailed, three are under house arrest and six face international arrest warrants.

All are charged with terrorism offences. Atar is charged as the leader.

The Nov. 13, 2015, attacks were linked to March 2016 bombings in Brussels.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Wide open roads all morning. Usually this stalled vehicle on #WB401 collectors just west of Bayview would cause a l…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:10 AM
Here’s your WAKE UP WEATHER with @jilltaylor680 for #Toronto GTA for Monday March 16. Do you hear the birds in this…
Latest Weather
Read more