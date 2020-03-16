Loading articles...

Dow Jones suffers biggest point loss ever

Diana Pereira, 680News and CityNews

Last Updated Mar 16, 2020 at 4:19 pm EDT

The TSX ticker is shown in Toronto on May 10, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The Dow Jones Industrial Average suffers its biggest point loss ever amid growing coronavirus fears.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2,998 points or 12.9 per cent to 20,186.

On Bay Street, the S&P/TSX Composite Index dropped 1,355 points or 9.8 per cent to 12,360.

More to come

