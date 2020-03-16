Loading articles...

CREA reports home sales up in February, average price climbs higher

Last Updated Mar 16, 2020 at 10:14 am EDT

A real estate sale sign is shown in a west-end Toronto neighbourhood Saturday, March 7, 2020. The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in February were up sharply compared with February 2019 when sales hit a decade-low for the month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

OTTAWA — The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in February were up sharply compared with February 2019 when sales hit a decade-low for the month.

The association says sales for the month were up 26.9 per cent compared with the same month last year.

On a month-over-month basis, sales in February were up 5.9 per cent, boosted by a 15 per cent jump in the Greater Toronto Area.

The number of newly listed homes rose 7.3 per cent in February compared with January.

The increase in the number of sales came as the national average price for homes sold last month rose 15.2 per cent compared with a year ago to $540,000.

Excluding the Greater Vancouver and Greater Toronto Area, the national average price was about $410,000, up 10.5 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Wide open roads all morning. Usually this stalled vehicle on #WB401 collectors just west of Bayview would cause a l…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:10 AM
Here’s your WAKE UP WEATHER with @jilltaylor680 for #Toronto GTA for Monday March 16. Do you hear the birds in this…
Latest Weather
Read more