Live from COVID-19 isolation: How do newsrooms work in a crisis?

In today’s Big Story podcast, the Big Story is recording from self-isolation. We’re doing this because it’s the smart thing to do, because we want you to do it, too, if you can, and because the best way to tell the stories of how CoVid-19 has changed our lives is by doing it from ground level.

As long as this public health crisis lasts, we’ll be here with you in your homes, offices and home offices, offering the latest news, context and companionship and the usual expert interviews we do in studio. Today, on day one, we’ll go inside a local radio newsroom, to find out how life changes when there’s only one story to cover and it impacts everyone covering it the same way it does the people they’re covering.

GUEST: Amber LeBlanc, News Director, 680 NEWS

