Live from COVID-19 isolation: How do newsrooms work in a crisis?
by The Big Story
Posted Mar 16, 2020 5:17 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 16, 2020 at 6:19 am EDT
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Canadian researchers are making multiple breakthroughs in the fight against COVID-19, as a biotech firm take the firsts steps towards a vaccine and a hospital in Ottawa opened a drive-thru screening centre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML
In today’s Big Story podcast, the Big Story is recording from self-isolation. We’re doing this because it’s the smart thing to do, because we want you to do it, too, if you can, and because the best way to tell the stories of how CoVid-19 has changed our lives is by doing it from ground level.
As long as this public health crisis lasts, we’ll be here with you in your homes, offices and home offices, offering the latest news, context and companionship and the usual expert interviews we do in studio. Today, on day one, we’ll go inside a local radio newsroom, to find out how life changes when there’s only one story to cover and it impacts everyone covering it the same way it does the people they’re covering.
GUEST: Amber LeBlanc, News Director, 680 NEWS
If you’d like to reach out to us and share your story, or ask a question you haven’t gotten an answer to, you can find us right here.