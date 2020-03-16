Loading articles...

Clothing retailer Aritzia closing stores until further notice due to COVID-19

Last Updated Mar 16, 2020 at 8:14 am EDT

An almost deserted shopping mall is shown in the Montreal borough of Pointe-Claire, Saturday, March 14, 2020, as COVID-19 cases rise in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

VANCOUVER — Clothing retailer Aritzia Inc. is closing all of its stores until further notice as businesses across the country move to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The retailer says it feels it’s the best decision for its people, clients, partners and community as a whole.

It says customers will still be able to continue shopping through the company’s website for the time being.

Aritzia says it’s increasing precautionary measures to ensure the well-being of its concierge and distribution centre employees.

It is also shifting all support office employees to flexible working arrangements.

Aritzia has more than 95 stores.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ATZ)

 

The Canadian Press

