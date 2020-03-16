Loading articles...

Cineplex closing all theatres across Canada due to COVID-19 concerns

Diana Pereira, 680News and CityNews

Last Updated Mar 16, 2020 at 9:29 pm EDT

Cineplex theatre at Yonge and Eglinton in Toronto on Monday December 16, 2019. Cineplex Inc. shareholders overwhelmingly approved a $2.8-billion agreement that would see the theatre company taken over by U.K.-based Cineworld Group PLC. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

Cineplex is temporarily closing theatres country-wide due to the rapid spread of COVID-19. 
​​​​​​​
The move is being made out of “an abundance of caution” from March 16 to April 2.

More to come

