Loading articles...

Border Services adding new screening measures for COVID-19

A Canadian Border Services agent stands watch at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Tuesday, December 8, 2015. A lawyer for the family of a Nigerian man who died while he was being deported from Canada says his widow is looking for answers. Bolanle Idowu Alo, who was 49, died following an altercation with two Canada Border Services Agency officers on an Aug. 7 flight to Amsterdam from Calgary THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

The Canada Border Services Agency says it’s adding new screening questions for travellers arriving in Canada, asking whether they have symptoms of COVID-19.

The agency took heat all weekend for apparent disarray at entry points, especially airports.

The federal government wants people returning to Canada from abroad to stay in isolation for 14 days but travellers who knew that reported that customs officials weren’t routinely telling new arrivals that.

The border-services agency says automated questionnaires administered by touchscreens at entry points are now asking whether people have coughs, difficulty breathing or a feeling of feverishness.

And they’ll require arrivals to acknowledge that they’re being asked to self-isolate for two weeks to keep COVID-19 from spreading.

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Wide open roads all morning. Usually this stalled vehicle on #WB401 collectors just west of Bayview would cause a l…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:10 AM
Here’s your WAKE UP WEATHER with @jilltaylor680 for #Toronto GTA for Monday March 16. Do you hear the birds in this…
Latest Weather
Read more