Border Services adding new screening measures for COVID-19

The Canada Border Services Agency says it’s adding new screening questions for travellers arriving in Canada, asking whether they have symptoms of COVID-19.

The agency took heat all weekend for apparent disarray at entry points, especially airports.

The federal government wants people returning to Canada from abroad to stay in isolation for 14 days but travellers who knew that reported that customs officials weren’t routinely telling new arrivals that.

The border-services agency says automated questionnaires administered by touchscreens at entry points are now asking whether people have coughs, difficulty breathing or a feeling of feverishness.

And they’ll require arrivals to acknowledge that they’re being asked to self-isolate for two weeks to keep COVID-19 from spreading.