B.C. has 3 more deaths from COVID-19
by Diana Pereira
Posted Mar 16, 2020 2:33 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 16, 2020 at 2:40 pm EDT
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Canadian researchers are making multiple breakthroughs in the fight against COVID-19, as a biotech firm take the firsts steps towards a vaccine and a hospital in Ottawa opened a drive-thru screening centre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML
British Columbia is reporting three additional deaths from COVID-19, all stemming from an outbreak at a care home in North Vancouver.
Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, says the province is also reporting 30 additional cases today, bringing the
total to 103.
The only other death in Canada was in B.C. at the Lynn Valley Care Care Centre in North Vancouver, where there has been a cluster of cases.
More to come
