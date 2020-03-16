Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Alberta's chief medical health officer in self isolation, gets coronavirus test
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 16, 2020 2:03 pm EDT
Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw providing an update on the province's response to COVID-19 on March 13, 2020. 660 NEWS
A doctor who has become the face of Alberta’s medical response to the novel coronavirus outbreak is in self-isolation.
Government sources say Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical health officer, is experiencing symptoms of a cold and is waiting for results of her test for the virus.
Hinshaw has been delivering daily updates on COVID-19 cases and precautionary measures since the first case was reported in Alberta on March 5.
She has been praised for her straightforward demeanour and for relaying as much information as possible, while urging Albertans to remain calm and practise basic hygiene such as hand-washing.
Sources say the government is looking at alternative ways, such as by video-link or teleconference, for Hinshaw to deliver her updates.
Alberta currently has 56 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and is undertaking broad isolation measures to halt the spread.
There are to be no large gatherings of 250 or more. Classes in schools and post-secondary institutions have been suspended and daycares have been closed.
Albertans are asked not to travel outside Canada and to self-isolate for 14 days if returning from out-of-country travel.
