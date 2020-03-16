32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario

Ontario has confirmed another 32 new coronavirus cases in the province, bringing the total to 177.

Five of those cases have been resolved and more than 1,500 are still being investigated.

All 32 new patients are in self-isolation, but other information – including their ages and how they became infected – is sparse.

The new cases are across the province, including in Hamilton, Ottawa and Sudbury, but the majority are in the Greater Toronto Area.

Meanwhile, following complaints of long wait times for Telehealth Ontario services, Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province is adding more nurses to the system.

“By immediately expanding Telehealth’s resources, we can significantly reduce the time it takes for Ontarians to receive the information they need to stay safe and healthy,” Elliott said in a statement.

About 130 more nurses have been deployed for symptom assessment and referrals. Telehealth is also working to add more intake staff so that wait times are reduced for people to make initial contact with a representative.

The province is also working with the Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario to expand supports using its 44,000 registered nurse members, Elliott said.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health says unless people have severe symptoms or a medical emergency, they should stay at home while waiting for a Telehealth response.

“We understand that people are anxious to get the advice about next steps as soon as possible, which is why the capacity of Telehealth is being enhanced,” Dr. David Williams said in a statement.

Elliott also announced that youth justice facilities have been told to suspend all personal visits and volunteer activities. All “non-essential” leaves for helping youth in custody reintegrate into the community are being restricted.

Elliott and Social Services Minister Todd Smith said video-calling can still be used for family to stay in touch with youth in those facilities.

Lawyers will still be able to visit their clients but should consider using teleconferencing instead, the ministers said.