2 Global TV employees have COVID-19: broadcaster

Two employees at the Global Television Network in Toronto have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The broadcaster made the announcement on their website Monday night.

The company said the two employees are in quarantine. Staff members who were in contact with the two employees were told to self-isolate.

“The health, safety, and well-being of our employees is our utmost priority,” said Rishma Govani, senior manager of news and radio communications for Global on Monday.

The identities of the two employees will not be released due to privacy concerns, the broadcaster said.

The company added they are working with Toronto Public Health to identify anyone who had contact with the two employees.