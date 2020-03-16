2 Global TV employees have COVID-19: broadcaster

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Dozens of research groups around the world are racing to create a vaccine as COVID-19 cases continue to grow. (NIAID-RML via AP) AP
Two employees at the Global Television Network in Toronto have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The broadcaster made the announcement on their website Monday night.
The company said the two employees are in quarantine. Staff members who were in contact with the two employees were told to self-isolate.
“The health, safety, and well-being of our employees is our utmost priority,” said Rishma Govani, senior manager of news and radio communications for Global on Monday.
The identities of the two employees will not be released due to privacy concerns, the broadcaster said.
The company added they are working with Toronto Public Health to identify anyone who had contact with the two employees.