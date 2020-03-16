Loading articles...

1 person shot near Dufferin Street and Eglinton West

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot in a North York neighbourhood Monday night.

Police tweeted at around 10 p.m. that they had been called to a shooting in the Eglinton Avenue West and Dufferin Street area.

Police said a person was transported to a local trauma with unspecified injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:44 PM
WB Gardiner west of York - the ramp lane is blocked with a collision. #WBGardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:06 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: 10:05PM UPDATE: Some of that rain is changing over to wet snow. Some of that snow is, thankfully, melting on contact. @680NEW…
Latest Weather
Read more