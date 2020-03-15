Via Rail reducing service in response to coronavirus concerns

Via Rail has announced it will be reducing some of it services as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a release, the company says the move is to “support the ongoing efforts deployed by the public health authorities across the country to limit the COVID-19 propagation, including recommendations for social distancing and in order to further reduce health risks to our passengers and employees.”

They say there have been “significant reductions in passenger volumes” over the last week. That, coupled with the need to “deploy our resources to more effectively deal with the pandemic,” has led to a 50 per cent reduction in services in the Québec City-Windsor corridor, effective March 17.

Regional services – Sudbury-White River, Winnipeg-Churchill and Senneterre-Jonquière – will continue to operate according to their respective schedules with no change.

Other service changes:

Reduced services till March 27: Montréal-Toronto,Toronto-Ottawa, Québec City-Montréal-Ottawa

Cancelled until March 27: The Ocean (Montréal-Halifax), The Canadian (Toronto-Vancouver), Prince Rupert-Prince George-Jasper

In addition the company says it is introducing changes to their meal services in keeping with the government’s social distancing guidelines.

Passengers in economy class will get a complimentary snack and water and business class passengers will get a light meal and water instead of a regular meal. No other food or beverage service will be offered.

The company is also allowing passengers to change or modify their reservations any time before departure during March and April for a full refund and no additional service charges.