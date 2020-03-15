Loading articles...

US gas prices down 15 cents over past 3 weeks, to $2.39

Last Updated Mar 15, 2020 at 1:58 pm EDT

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 15 cents per gallon, to $2.39, over the past three weeks.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas prices could continue to fall as demand shrinks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The price at the pump averages 12 cents lower than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.45 per gallon in Honolulu.

The lowest average is $1.82 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The average price of diesel is $2.88, down a dime.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 32 minutes ago
CRASH - #EB401 approaching Dixon. Left lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:41 AM
Retweeted @680NEWS: READ HERE:
Latest Weather
Read more