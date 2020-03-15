Loading articles...

U.S. slashes rate to near zero, eases lending rules

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo, stock prices are displayed at the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

WASHINGTON — The United States Federal Reserve took emergency action Sunday and slashed its benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point to nearly zero and announced it would purchase more Treasury securities to encourage lending to try to offset the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The central bank said the effects of the outbreak will weigh on economic activity in the near term and pose risks to the economic outlook. The central bank said it will keep rates at nearly zero until it feels confident the economy has weathered recent events.

