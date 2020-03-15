The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

10:10 a.m.

The president of France says all G-7 leaders will be holding a meeting to co-ordinate an economic response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Emmanuel Macron announced the planned teleconference in a tweet, but did not offer further details.

Canada is part of the G-7, along with the United States, France, Italy, Britain, Japan and Germany.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not made any statements about a G-7 leaders’ meeting.

10 a.m.

A fundraiser for hourly employees at the Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome has raised more than $39,000 after the venue owner told hourly staff they won’t be paid for shifts lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Raymond Lau, who started the fundraiser, is criticizing Calgary Sports and Entertainment for not paying employees when other sports organizations are doing so.

Flames players Milan Lucic, Sam Bennett and Zac Rinaldo, along with the wives of players TJ Brodie and Mark Giordano, have contributed to the Calgary fundraiser so far.

