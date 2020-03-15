Loading articles...

Man stabbed at Scarborough bar

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man was seriously injured after a stabbing at a bar in Scarborough in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police responded to a call in the Kingston and Galloway roads area around 12:30 a.m.

Officers found a male victim with multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital via emergency run.

Police say the suspect fled the scene. There is no word on a description at this time.

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: #NBDVP approaching Don Mills - right lane blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 10:12 AM
Retweeted @cstclair1: A long March break in Ontario.. working from home and kids to entertain.. watch them around creeks streams & rivers .. water…
Latest Weather
Read more