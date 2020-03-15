Loading articles...

Saudi Aramco's net income drops to $88.2 billion in 2019

Last Updated Mar 15, 2020 at 3:28 am EDT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Aramco, the state-run oil giant, says its net income dropped by $22.9 billion to $88.2 billion in 2019.

The oil firm formally known as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. made the announcement in yearly results announced on Sunday.

The results come as Aramco now trades a sliver of its worth on Riyadh’s Tadawul stock exchange.

It marks a new turn for the oil company, which previously remained a private company that didn’t need to announce results.

The Associated Press

