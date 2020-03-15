Loading articles...

Resist the urge to panic shop despite COVID-19 fears, Trudeau says

Last Updated Mar 15, 2020 at 12:28 pm EDT

Near empty shelves are pictured at a grocery store in North Vancouver, B.C. Saturday, March 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians shouldn’t resort to panic buying despite the growing number of COVID-19 cases across the country.

In an interview with CTV’s Question Period today, Trudeau said Canada’s supply chain has not been disrupted, and groceries and other goods continue to enter the country.

He says it makes sense to stock up on key supplies for a few days in order to limit frequent trips to grocery stores, but he cautioned against buying too much at once.

Trudeau says Canadians should think of others and do their part to ensure there are enough supplies to go around.

His comments come as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb, with Ontario reporting 39 new cases and Nova Scotia reporting its first three positive tests.

Long store lineups and empty shelves have been an increasingly common sight across the country as the number of cases nationwide approaches the 300 mark.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2020.

  

The Canadian Press

