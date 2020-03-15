Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Prominent Canadians in self-isolation amid COVID-19 pandemic
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 15, 2020 4:10 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 15, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT
As the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to rise in this country, some notable Canadians and people with ties to Canada are self-isolating. They include:
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and their family
The Trudeaus have gone into 14 days of self-isolation after Gregoire Trudeau tested positive for COVID-19 following a trip to the U.K. The prime minister says he doesn’t have any symptoms and has not been tested — based on his doctors’ advice — but he will work from home because he was in close contact with his wife.
Toronto Mayor John Tory
Tory recently returned from a trade mission to London. He announced Friday that he has no symptoms but said he would go into self-isolation for the following 12 days.
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King
King released a statement Friday saying both he and his family were self-isolating after a trip to Boston earlier in the week.
P.E.I. Health Minister James Aylward
Aylward also announced Friday that he would be in self-isolation following a trip to Ireland.
The Toronto Raptors
The mostly American Toronto-based NBA team (which counts two Canadians on its roster) has seen members go into self-isolation after they played against the Utah Jazz. Two players with that team have tested positive for COVID-19. The Raptors players have since tested negative for the virus, but they’re staying in isolation nonetheless.