Pearson CBSA employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Canadian Border Securities Agency officer is seen in an undated file photo. FILE

A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) employee who works at Toronto-Pearson International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19.

“We can confirm that an employee at the Toronto Pearson International Airport has tested positive for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus,” said Ashley Lemire manager, media relations, on Sunday. “We can assure you that the employee is in isolation at home and following direction from local health officials.”

Lemire said they don’t know how the worker got infected but said they are contacting everyone who may have had contact with the person.

She added that they are sanitizing the area where the person worked.

“Employees who may have been in contact with the infected individual have been asked to self-monitor for symptoms and to contact public health for direction,” she said. “These employees may also be instructed by public health to self-isolate and remain at home for the recommended period.”

 

 

 

