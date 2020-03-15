Ontario Parks cancels all events over coronavirus concerns

Ontario Parks has cancelled all planned events until further notice in response to coronavirus concerns.

In a joint statement on Sunday, Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Minister of the Environment Jeff Yurek said the move was in response to Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health’s recommendation to immediately suspend large events and public gatherings of over 250 people.

All public Ontario Parks buildings, such as visitor centres, will also be closed.

Camping and other day use will still be available and public areas that do remain open like washrooms will see enhanced cleaning.

Those who’d like to cancel their parks reservations for arrivals up to April 30 will be given a full refund or the reservation can be changed, with no penalty. In order to do so, changes or cancellations cannot be made online. Contact the Ontario Parks Reservations Call Centre at1-888-668-7275.

The agency says it will continue to monitor the situation and reassess on April 1 and April 15.