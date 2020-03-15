Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Ontario not currently considering lockdown
by news staff
Posted Mar 15, 2020 10:51 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 15, 2020 at 11:19 am EDT
A closed sign on the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto on Saturday, March 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Summary
The Province of Ontario says it is not considering a lockdown at this time
As public events, classes at schools and colleges and various sporting events are cancelled, fears of an imminent lockdown in Ontario are looming heavy among residents.
However, the Province of Ontario tells CityNews it is not currently considering a lockdown, even as enhanced measures to contain COVID-19 are being put in place on an ongoing basis.
In a statement, the Office of the Premier urged Ontarians to be careful where they get information from.
“We ask that Ontarians exercise a high degree of caution during this time and ensure they’re relying on information from credible sources,” said
Ivana Yelich, a spokeswoman for the Premier’s office.
Ontario currently has 107 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5 resolved.
