Ontario not currently considering lockdown

The Province of Ontario says it is not considering a lockdown at this time

As public events, classes at schools and colleges and various sporting events are cancelled, fears of an imminent lockdown in Ontario are looming heavy among residents.

However, the Province of Ontario tells CityNews it is not currently considering a lockdown, even as enhanced measures to contain COVID-19 are being put in place on an ongoing basis.

In a statement, the Office of the Premier urged Ontarians to be careful where they get information from.

“We ask that Ontarians exercise a high degree of caution during this time and ensure they’re relying on information from credible sources,” said Ivana Yelich, a spokeswoman for the Premier’s office.

Ontario currently has 107 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5 resolved.