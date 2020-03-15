Loading articles...

OLG to close Ontario casinos over coronavirus concerns

The Niagara Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls, April 30, 2006. THE CANADIAN PRESS/J.P. Moczulski

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) will be shuttering all casinos in the province in the next 24 hours.

The crown corporation made the announcement on Sunday afternoon.

“OLG, working with all our casino service providers, is confirming that an orderly shutdown of all casinos across Ontario has begun,” OLG said in a news release Sunday. “We expect the closure to be complete within approximately 24 hours.”

OLG said the move “is consistent with the recommendations of the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health related to new precautionary measures for COVID-19.”

OLG said they do not know when the casinos will open again.

 

