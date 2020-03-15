Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Mar 15, 2020 at 6:28 am EDT

TORONTO — There was no winning ticket for the $7 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Mar. 18 will be approximately $9 million.

The Canadian Press

